Bell announces first overhaul for Cannon Air Force Base

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell has completed the first Nacelle Improvements Modification on an Air Force CV-22 Osprey.

The aircraft is part of an ongoing upgrade by Bell and Boeing to improve the wiring components within the nacelles and to change the structure in order to improve maintainability. T

he Osprey returned to the 20th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base on Dec. 13, 2021.

The program benefits the V-22 fleet maintainers and operators by reducing maintenance time and costs while simultaneously enhancing flying readiness rates.

Bell completed the modifications at the Amarillo Assembly Center which actively produces new V-22s for the Department of Defense.

The AAC employs more than 500 employees to manufacture new and modify existing military aircraft.

Completing nacelle improvements at the AAC utilizes Bell artisans with the most experience removing and replacing nacelles.

“Speed, range, and versatility have always been fundamental to the Osprey, and that includes speed of maintenance,” said Kurt Fuller, V-22 program director and Bell vice president. “The incorporated nacelle improvements help ensure the Osprey continues to outpace adversaries both operationally and sustainably.”

Bell Boeing completed the first aircraft in December 2021 and is underway with the second CV-22.

