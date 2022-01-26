Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Baby flamingoes on exercise regimen at Caldwell Zoo

KLTV 7's Lexi Vennetti walks with Casper and Autumn, two baby flamingoes at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo walks the babies daily to strengthen their legs.(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Casper and Autumn, two baby flamingoes at the Caldwell Zoo, go on daily walks to strengthen their legs. The birds are three months old.

”Walking them is very important,” said Caldwell Zoo Bird Supervisor Nikki Hartman.

“As you can tell, they’ve got extremely long legs, so keeping them exercised on a regular basis is really important to develop proper leg growth,” Hartman said.

The zoo walks with the birds about a quarter of a mile daily. The birds walk in a flock, so if the humans stop, they stop!

“Once they get slightly big enough that they can go far, we will actually take them down to where the guests can see them as well, so we get to share that experience and the fun of the chicks with the guests.”

