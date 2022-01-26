Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Athens medical device manufacturer building 25,000-square-foot expansion

Source: City of Athens Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A medical device manufacturing business in Athens is expanding. The owners of Biomerics FMI have obtained a permit to build a 25,000-square-foot expansion to the company’s existing facility.

Shane Lindsey, Biomeric’s facilities manager, said the company just broke ground on the expansion, and they hope to have it completed by the latter part of this year.

Lindsey said they hope to pour the concrete slab for the expansion soon.

Biomerics is already in the process of hiring new employees, Lindsey said. He added they hope to have the new employees trained and ready to go by the time the expansion is completed.

The building permit for the expansion was issued on Jan. 11.

Biomerics is located at 1700 Enterprise Street in Athens.

According to the company’s website, Biomerics provides “innovative polymer solutions for the medical device and biotech industries.” The company, which is a contract manufacturer, specializes in the design, development, and production of medical devices for diagnostic and interventional procedures.

“We are focused on next-generation solutions for the vascular access, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, neurovascular, structural heart, and cardiovascular markets,” the company’s website states. “Our capabilities include design engineering services, advanced components, and full contract manufacturing of finished devices.”

Biomerics has facilities in California, Connecticut, Costa Rica, Minnesota, Texas, and Utah, according to the company’s website.

For more information on Biomerics, click here.

