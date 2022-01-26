Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Annual East Texas Robotics and Coding Showcase draws students from around Tyler ISD

By Associated Press and Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Elementary students from six different schools gathered inside the gym at The Caldwell Arts Academy to showcase and compete in The 5th Annual East Texas Robotics and Coding competition, sponsored by the Tyler ISD Foundation.

This year the gymnasium was packed with students, family, staff, and creative robots that first through third grade students created with their classmates. This year’s theme was ‘The Circus!’ Students showcased different circus-themed creations at different stations.

This event aims to further engage students in science, technology, engineering, and math. It also encourages kids to challenge themselves while getting creative.

This year’s coordinator, Hunter Mcconnell, decided to include students from 1st all the way to 12th grade.

McConnell says that the goal is to expand the robotics competition across East Texas and to get more students from different schools involved.

The 4th through 8th grade Robotics competition will be held on Thursday inside the gymnasium at The Caldwell Arts Academy. The high school robotics competition will be held at Tyler Legacy High School next Thursday between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

Annual East Texas Robotics and Coding Showcase draws students from around Tyler ISD
