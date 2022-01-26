Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Agents find immigrants hidden inside wooden crates

Agents find people hidden in crates
Agents find people hidden in crates(Border Patrol)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents find nearly two dozen undocumented individuals sealed inside wooden crates.

Last week, U.S. Border Patrol Agents helped the Texas Department of Public Safety with a traffic stop.

An expired inspection ticket was the initial reason for the stop.

During the interview process, the driver, a U.S. Citizen told officers he was transporting undocumented people inside the wooden crates he was hauling.

The driver was charged with human smuggling with the likelihood of death and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

A 17-year-old boy was struck while preparing to get on the school bus Wednesday morning.
Cumby student struck while boarding school bus
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Pictured are Rigoberto Maldonado-Serrano and Gabriel Ramon (Source: Longview Police Department)
Longview police arrest 2 accused of cutting man, stealing his vehicle
Billy Baker has been sentenced to life in prison.
Man receives life sentence for killing Gilmer woman on Florida beach
Fire at Longview storage building
Stolen vehicle discovered after cars found burning inside Longview storage business

Latest News

Firefighters smile with rescued goat in arms.
Longview firefighters save baby goat from barn fire
Carbon monoxide from generator possible cause of death of Bowie County teen
Carbon monoxide from generator possible cause of death of Bowie County teen
Carbon monoxide from generator possible cause of death of Bowie County teen
Carbon monoxide from generator possible cause of death of Bowie County teen
“His senior year, I forget who we were playing, and they were warming up and I looked at him,...
Parents of 49er Trent Williams proud of their former Longview Lobo, but not surprised
The parents of 10-year-old Legend Williamson hope the money the foundation receives can be used...
Foundation created in honor of Lufkin boy killed in rodeo accident