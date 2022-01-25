Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday morning....
1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater
One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 322 in Rusk...
1 person dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on SH 322 in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities arrest 1 after argument in Overton escalates into shooting; 1 person injured
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home

Latest News

Chairished Blessings, the February 11 fundraiser for Love In The Name of Christ in Nacogdoches...
Chairished Blessings fundraiser helps those who have fallen on hard times
The State is trying to help with the shortage of school bus driver problem .
DPS waiver for CDLs to assist with bus driver shortages sparking interest
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler ISD students recognized during board meeting for helping bus driver having health emergency
Officials say a public works crew saved the life of a man whose arm was cut off near the...
‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved