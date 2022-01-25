Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler man killed, 3 injured in Smith County crash

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon left one passenger dead and three others hospitalized.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was facing west on County Road 328 while stopped at the stop sign intersecting Farm to Market Road 14. Meanwhile, a 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on FM 14. The driver of the Trailblazer failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection by pulling onto FM 14 in front of the Fusion.

Oscar J. Peralta-Collazo, male, 23, of Tyler and a passenger in the Trailblazer was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other individuals involved were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
From left, Leticia Mariah Suarez, Fabian Silverio Suarez and Dekeilan Paul Stewart were...
4 arrested in connection with Wood County robbery
Pedestrian fatally struck by deputy’s vehicle in Cherokee County
Jennifer Nicole Jolley, 44, of Tyler
Additional warrants issued for Smith County arson suspect out on bond

Latest News

Republican John Harper spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler on Tuesday about his candidacy...
Republican candidate John Harper discusses ambitions for serving TX-4 in U.S. House of Representatives
Elton John postpones Dallas concerts
With tax-filing season underway, the Internal Revenue Service has created a checklist to help...
5 things to remember when filing tax returns in 2022
Republican John Harper spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler on Tuesday about his candidacy...
U.S. House TX-4 Candidate John Harper Interview