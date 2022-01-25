Tyler man killed, 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon left one passenger dead and three others hospitalized.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was facing west on County Road 328 while stopped at the stop sign intersecting Farm to Market Road 14. Meanwhile, a 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on FM 14. The driver of the Trailblazer failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection by pulling onto FM 14 in front of the Fusion.

Oscar J. Peralta-Collazo, male, 23, of Tyler and a passenger in the Trailblazer was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other individuals involved were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

