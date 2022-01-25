Tyler ISD wants community input on 2022-23 school calendar

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees held a first reading of the proposed 2022-2023 school calendar during its January regular meeting. Community members can view the proposed calendar at www.tylerisd.org and provide input by completing the calendar survey by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

“Each year, the calendar committee seeks input and feedback from administrators, teachers, parents, business representatives, and community members. The committee also focuses on the best interests of students, staff, and parents,” Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines said. “Your welcomed feedback is the most valuable tool we have, and it is greatly appreciated.”

The proposed 180-instructional day calendar is consistent with all requirements set forth by the Texas Education Agency. It is designed to satisfy the instructional minutes required by House Bill 2610. The 2022-2023 calendar sets the first day of school for students to be Monday, August 15, 2022, and the last day for students to be Friday, May 26, 2023.

The Board will approve a final 2022-2023 calendar at its regular monthly meeting scheduled for February 21, 2022.

