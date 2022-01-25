Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler ISD wants community input on 2022-23 school calendar

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees held a first reading of the proposed 2022-2023 school calendar during its January regular meeting. Community members can view the proposed calendar at www.tylerisd.org and provide input by completing the calendar survey by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

“Each year, the calendar committee seeks input and feedback from administrators, teachers, parents, business representatives, and community members. The committee also focuses on the best interests of students, staff, and parents,” Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines said. “Your welcomed feedback is the most valuable tool we have, and it is greatly appreciated.”

The proposed 180-instructional day calendar is consistent with all requirements set forth by the Texas Education Agency. It is designed to satisfy the instructional minutes required by House Bill 2610. The 2022-2023 calendar sets the first day of school for students to be Monday, August 15, 2022, and the last day for students to be Friday, May 26, 2023.

The Board will approve a final 2022-2023 calendar at its regular monthly meeting scheduled for February 21, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday morning....
1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater
One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 322 in Rusk...
1 person dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on SH 322 in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities arrest 1 after argument in Overton escalates into shooting; 1 person injured
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Multiple Rusk County fire departments have responded to a fire in the cafeteria building of the...
Multiple Rusk County fire departments respond to fire in old Gaston School cafeteria

Latest News

Chaired Blessings
Love Inc Chaired Blessing
Restaurant Woes
East Texas restaurants continue to struggle through pandemic
School Bus
CDL School Bus Drivers
“E-file early and use a direct deposit if you’re due a refund,” she said. “But another...
East Texas expert offers helpful tips as unique tax filing season begins