Tyler ISD students recognized during board meeting for helping bus driver having health emergency

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD is praising students from Tyler Legacy enrolled at the Career and Technology Center (CTC) for their quick thinking when their bus driver experienced a medical emergency.

At Monday night’s school board meeting four students were recognized with awards for their quick thinking during the emergency situation:

Cooper Cordell, sophomore

Grace Von Eschenbach, senior

Camden Shilling, senior

Alexander Vazquez, senior

According to the district, after leaving the CTC and turning onto the Loop, the students noticed their driver was slowing down and drifted into the median.

Grace Von Eschenbach, a senior, left her seat to check on the driver. “Being here at the Career and Technology Center, it just kind of trains you how to deal with these situations, and how to look for signs,” Von Eschenbach said.

Her efforts helped the driver safely move the bus to the side of the road. “I was placed on that bus for a reason. God knew that I needed to be there, and He knew that I was going to help,” Von Eschenbach said. “People have a flight or fight response and it’s cool to know that in any situation, I am a fighter.”

Other students called 911 and Cooper Cordell, a sophomore checked the driver’s medical state. Once the bus stopped, an off-duty EMT came to assist the driver while other bus drivers radioed to see if the driver was ok, pulled over to help render aid, and helped with traffic control.

“Our students were truly everyday heroes,” Legacy High Principal Dr. Walls said. I really appreciate all their help in keeping everyone on the bus safe.”

