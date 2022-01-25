Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler ISD students recognized during board meeting for helping bus driver having health emergency

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD is praising students from Tyler Legacy enrolled at the Career and Technology Center (CTC) for their quick thinking when their bus driver experienced a medical emergency.

At Monday night’s school board meeting four students were recognized with awards for their quick thinking during the emergency situation:

Cooper Cordell, sophomore

Grace Von Eschenbach, senior

Camden Shilling, senior

Alexander Vazquez, senior

According to the district, after leaving the CTC and turning onto the Loop, the students noticed their driver was slowing down and drifted into the median.

Grace Von Eschenbach, a senior, left her seat to check on the driver. Being here at the Career and Technology Center, it just kind of trains you how to deal with these situations, and how to look for signs,” Von Eschenbach said.

Her efforts helped the driver safely move the bus to the side of the road. “I was placed on that bus for a reason. God knew that I needed to be there, and He knew that I was going to help,” Von Eschenbach said. “People have a flight or fight response and it’s cool to know that in any situation, I am a fighter.”

Other students called 911 and Cooper Cordell, a sophomore checked the driver’s medical state. Once the bus stopped, an off-duty EMT came to assist the driver while other bus drivers radioed to see if the driver was ok, pulled over to help render aid, and helped with traffic control.

“Our students were truly everyday heroes,” Legacy High Principal Dr. Walls said. I really appreciate all their help in keeping everyone on the bus safe.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday morning....
1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater
One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 322 in Rusk...
1 person dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on SH 322 in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities arrest 1 after argument in Overton escalates into shooting; 1 person injured
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home

Latest News

Chairished Blessings, the February 11 fundraiser for Love In The Name of Christ in Nacogdoches...
Chairished Blessings fundraiser helps those who have fallen on hard times
The State is trying to help with the shortage of school bus driver problem .
DPS waiver for CDLs to assist with bus driver shortages sparking interest
Tyler ISD students who helped save bus driver having medical emergency recognized at school...
Tyler ISD students recognized for saving bus driver having health emergency
Chaired Blessings
Love Inc Chaired Blessing