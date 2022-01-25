Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Two unidentified males found in abandoned oil tanker in Guadalupe County

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WEEK)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A gruesome scene was found Monday afternoon by a TxDOT worker in Guadalupe County.

The worker found the bodies at 3:46 p.m. Monday at the 8900 block of Highway 90 in an abandoned oil tanker truck.

At the scene, two identified males were found, according to authorities.

With help from the Seguin Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Office and Schertz Fire Department, they were able to deem the air quality safe enough to remove the bodies.

Press Release 1/25/2022

Posted by Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 379-1224 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
Tyler man killed, 3 injured in Smith County crash
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
From left, Leticia Mariah Suarez, Fabian Silverio Suarez and Dekeilan Paul Stewart were...
4 arrested in connection with Wood County robbery
Jennifer Nicole Jolley, 44, of Tyler
Additional warrants issued for Smith County arson suspect out on bond

Latest News

This event at Caldwell Arts Academy aims to further engage students in science, technology,...
Annual East Texas Robotics and Coding Showcase draws students from around Tyler ISD
Annual East Texas Robotics and Coding Showcase draws students from around Tyler ISD
Annual East Texas Robotics and Coding Showcase draws students from around Tyler ISD
Trial of Kristian Perdomo
Officers give account of response to shooting at Tyler shopping center in court
Lufkin ISD School Board approves employee retention incentives
Lufkin ISD School Board approves employee retention incentives
Most of the time when people sell things online, they do not know the person they are going to...
Whitehouse Police Department offers ‘safe spot’ for online purchase pick ups