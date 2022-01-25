Two unidentified males found in abandoned oil tanker in Guadalupe County

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A gruesome scene was found Monday afternoon by a TxDOT worker in Guadalupe County.

The worker found the bodies at 3:46 p.m. Monday at the 8900 block of Highway 90 in an abandoned oil tanker truck.

At the scene, two identified males were found, according to authorities.

With help from the Seguin Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Office and Schertz Fire Department, they were able to deem the air quality safe enough to remove the bodies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 379-1224 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

