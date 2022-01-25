Bodycam footage shown in court recounts scene of Tyler shopping center shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 10:19 a.m. - The state pulls up first the 18 minutes of body cam footage.

The state asks Moore if his report will help him recall the details of day, he says yes.

Bodycam footage shows Moore being flagged down by a motorist at 4:10 p.m. of that day. The state plays body cam footage for the jury.

10:17 a.m. - The state brings up a satellite map of shopping center.

The state ask Moore if this is accurate depiction of shopping center, he says yes.

10:15 a.m. - Moore shared more information with the court.

At the south end of the Taco Bell there’s an entrance form the loop. Moore arrived to find a man lying in driveway and two women tending to him. The man had blood coming from his nose and mouth. His personal property was scattered on the ground. Moore said he found blood and a shell casing.

Moore says he took a report from the man the day before. The man claimed he’d been assaulted by previous employer the day before to Moore.

The state presents exhibit #2, a disc sleeve containing flash drive, which was shown to Moore. The state shows the exhibit to the defense.

The defense began talking to Moore. Body cam footage from Officer Moore from that day is shown.

Moore interviewed multiple witnesses which was captured on the bodycam.

10:03 a.m. - The next witness called is Officer William Moore.

Moore is now retired from the Tyler Police Department after working there for 23 years. At the time of the crime, he was working as a patrol officer. Moore was in the left turn lane around 4 p.m. on December 16. 2018 and heard a car horn honking. He turned left, west on Highway 31 and a motorist said someone had been shot. Moore was led back to the Westwood shopping center by the driver. When Moore arrived, he says it was a chaotic scene.

9:50 a.m. - The third, fourth, and fifth call is played.

In the sixth call, the caller states they are following the suspect vehicle and provides a license plate description to dispatch. The man followed the suspect for a while before police said to come back to the scene to talk with officers.

The seventh call is played.

9:43 a.m. - The first call on the flash drive is played for the court.

The caller said that in front of Taco Bell on the corner, a man had shot another man in the head and ran off. The caller described the man who ran off into the parking lot as wearing a hoodie.

The second phone call is played.

“There’s a shooting over here. Looks like a Toyota Avalon or something like that,” the caller said.

The man is laying down on the driveway. Dispatch tells him they have help on the way.

9:40 a.m. - State shows exhibit #1, a flash drive containing 911 calls from Dec. 16,2018.

The calls were recorded as they happened. Cook was not the dispatcher who was talking to those who called.

Cook thinks there approximately 6 calls on flash drive, all made by different individuals to dispatch post shooting

9:35 a.m. - The first witness, Amanda Cook, a public safety admin for the city of Tyler is called to the stand.

The trial for a man accused in a shooting that left a man dead back in December 2018 got underway Tuesday.

Kristian Leonardo Perdomo, 26, is charged with first-degree murder.

According to Tyler police, they received reports of a shooting at the Westwood Shopping Center, located near the intersection of Chandler Highway and South Southwest Loop 323. Upon arrival, police found one victim, Bradley Brockman, 45, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Brockman died three days later.

Tuesday, the trial started with body/dash cam video of the shooting scene once Tyler police arrived. The video showed the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. The video also shows police getting information from witnesses.

Perdomo pleaded not guilty to the murder Tuesday.

