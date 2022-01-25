Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tenaha AD Jeremy Jenkins headed to Harmony Eagles as head coach, athletic director

Jeremy Jenkins (Source: KTRE Sports)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harmony Eagles have hired a new athletic director and head football coach.

Jeremy Jenkins is moving over to Harmony after having spent two seasons in the same position at Tenaha ISD. Prior to his time at Tenaha, he coached at Mount Enterprise.

Harmony’s previous coach was Tim Russell. Russell recently retired, then took job at Grace Community last week.

