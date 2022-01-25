Sulphur Springs board hires new head coach Brandon Faircloth to replace retired Owens

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs ISD board has approved the hiring of a new head coach and athletic director.

Brandon Faircloth accepted and was voted in by the board. He steps into the shoes vacated by Greg Owens, who announced his retirement in December. He was with the district for at least 16 years.

Faircloth is Port Neches-Groves’ all-time winningest coach, (102-51), advancing to the playoffs 12 out of his 13 seasons.

