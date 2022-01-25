Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sulphur Springs board hires new head coach Brandon Faircloth to replace retired Owens

The SSISD school board approved the hiring of new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Brandon Faircloth at a special board meeting tonight. Faircloth was most recently the AD/Head Coach at Port Neches-Grove High School.(Sulphur Springs ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs ISD board has approved the hiring of a new head coach and athletic director.

Brandon Faircloth accepted and was voted in by the board. He steps into the shoes vacated by Greg Owens, who announced his retirement in December. He was with the district for at least 16 years.

Faircloth is Port Neches-Groves’ all-time winningest coach, (102-51), advancing to the playoffs 12 out of his 13 seasons.

