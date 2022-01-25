Stolen vehicle discovered after cars found burning inside Longview storage business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After the Longview Fire Department responded to a fire call around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Whaley Street Storage in the 1500 block of Whaley Street, a stolen vehicle was found in one of the storage bays.

According to the department, several storage units were burning when they arrived. They had to cut several garage doors open and found vehicles on fire.

They got the fire out in about 15 minutes and stopped it from spreading throughout the building.

On Wednesday morning, the Longview Police Department confirmed that a stolen vehicle was found in one of the storage bays. LPD investigators obtained a warrant Tuesday night and recovered the vehicle, according to the Longview Police Department.

The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

