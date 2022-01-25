Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputy fatally hit while blocking Houston ramp

Sgt. Gutierrez was a 20-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office in the Houston area.
Sgt. Gutierrez was a 20-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office in the Houston area.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was fatally struck by a vehicle as he stood by his motorcycle while blocking traffic from a Houston highway exit ramp.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez died after being flown to a hospital. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m.  Monday. Gutierrez was struck while working an off-duty job escorting heavy machinery.

Gonzalez said the driver fled but was was later stopped by another deputy. He said Lavillia Spry was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid and evading.

Jail records don’t list an attorney for her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
From left, Leticia Mariah Suarez, Fabian Silverio Suarez and Dekeilan Paul Stewart were...
4 arrested in connection with Wood County robbery
Pedestrian fatally struck by deputy’s vehicle in Cherokee County
Jennifer Nicole Jolley, 44, of Tyler
Additional warrants issued for Smith County arson suspect out on bond

Latest News

Republican John Harper spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler on Tuesday about his candidacy...
Republican candidate John Harper discusses ambitions for serving TX-4 in U.S. House of Representatives
Elton John postpones Dallas concerts
Tyler man killed, 3 injured in Smith County crash
With tax-filing season underway, the Internal Revenue Service has created a checklist to help...
5 things to remember when filing tax returns in 2022