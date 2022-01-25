SFA Ladyjacks returning to the court after COVID-19 sgutdown

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the most part the SFA women’s basketball team had seen little interruption from COVID-19 until last week.

Last year the team missed out on an early season tournament in Katy that was canceled along with two conference games due to their opponents. This year, four games have been missed so far. The first two eventually made up against Lamar and Abilene Christian. Those were due to virus issues with their opponents.

The most recent two games however where from the SFA side after the program experienced an outbreak. Two, road games at Grand Canyon and New Mexico State, have makeup dates for later this season. Weeks earlier head coach Mark Kellogg said his team had been lucky so far but it could change at any moment. That change happened and now his team is trying to get back on the court after a shutdown with the majority of players quarantined at the time.

“We dodged it collectively as a group a year ago and had so far this year,” Kellogg said. “It has been a battle back. We are still not all the way there. Hopefully for the rest of the week it falls in our favor and we can get the full group back and go in with all the bullets.”

The women will host Seattle on Thursday night. SFA sits behind California Baptist in the standings. Both teams are undefeated so far in conference play with SFA being 4-0 and CBU being 5-0. Saturday the two teams will meet in Nacogdoches at 2 p.m. The game will not decide conference but it will be a fun matchup between the Ladyjacks that have yet to win a WAC game by less than 10 points and a CBU team that won the league last season and went on a run in the WNIT.

“The week off will present some challenges when you talk about, flow rhythm, shots, timing and tempo,” Kellogg said. “That would be your biggest concern as a coach.”

