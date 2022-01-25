Republican candidate John Harper discusses ambitions for serving TX-4 in U.S. House of Representatives
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Republican John Harper spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler on Tuesday about his candidacy for the Texas’ District 4 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He said he wants to help bring attention, support and resources to the underserved portions of the district.
