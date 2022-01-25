Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds and scattered areas of rain should continue until shortly after midnight tonight. A cold front approaches and moves through East Texas before sunrise. Not a lot of cold air with this cold front, but for a few mornings, Wednesday and Thursday, Low Temperatures are expected to be near or slightly below freezing for a few hours. Nothing like this last cold front for sure. Below Normal Temperatures through Friday are expected, then afternoon highs starting on Sunday should be near to slightly above normal. Lows should stay below normal until Monday of next week...and for tomorrow morning as well. Rain chances after this evening will be very low to non-existent. A few showers will be possible next Sunday and Monday morning, but those chances are very low. So, all-in-all, a very quiet weather pattern for the next 7 days, Have a nice Monday.

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips