Northbound traffic on Bill Owens Parkway blocked due to crash

Tuesday morning a traffic alert was sent out by The Longview Police department via tweet.
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning a traffic alert was sent out by The Longview Police department via tweet.

According to the tweet, the department is investigating a crash with injuries in the area of Bill Owens Parkway and Greenleaf.

Currently, all northbound traffic on Bill Owens Parkway is blocked and authorities are asking the public to use alternate routes this morning.

