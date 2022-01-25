Northbound traffic on Bill Owens Parkway blocked due to crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning a traffic alert was sent out by The Longview Police department via tweet.

According to the tweet, the department is investigating a crash with injuries in the area of Bill Owens Parkway and Greenleaf.

Currently, all northbound traffic on Bill Owens Parkway is blocked and authorities are asking the public to use alternate routes this morning.

Traffic Alert: Longview Police Department is currently investigating a crash with injuries in the area of Bill Owens Pkwy and Greenleaf. All northbound traffic on Bill Owens is currently blocked. Please use an alternate route around this area. pic.twitter.com/7xTbbmjlTb — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) January 25, 2022

