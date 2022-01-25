Marshall police arrest two in connection with recent shootings

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Two men were arrested last week as Marshall police recovered multiple firearms related to recent shooting incidents.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, Eric Lagivne, 17, of Marshall, was arrested Thursday after patrol officers stopped his vehicle which he was allegedly driving recklessly in a parking lot. The arresting officers said upon making contact with the vehicle’s occupants, they discovered marijuana and a loaded Glock 19 in the front passenger seat area. Lavigne was arrested on-site and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Additionally, Saturday afternoon saw the arrest of Jacovan Clayborn, 20, of Marshall after he allegedly led police on a chase through town. The report states that a patrol sergeant observed Clayborn at a location under surveillance where several shootings had recently taken place. The sergeant said they observed Clayborn in a vehicle that closely resembled one reported as being involved with a recent shooting. The sergeant followed Clayborn to a gas station where they attempted to make contact with Clayborn, who then allegedly fled the scene, nearly causing a crash in the process. The report alleges Clayborn then led the sergeant on a chase across the west side of town until Clayborn lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Travis and South Washington, at which point he surrendered.

The report states that a Glock 23, one which was alleged to have been stolen during a recent residential burglary, was located in the driver’s seat of Clayborn’s vehicle. Clayborn was arrested on charges that include evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, in addition to an outstanding warrant for violation of probation (theft of firearm).

