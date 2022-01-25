Man who stalked radio DJ sentenced to 20 years in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man accused of stalking a Lubbock radio DJ in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Chad Edward Joyce, 34, pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation Tuesday.

Joyce was indicted on one count of burglary of a habitation, as well as burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felonies in October of 2019.

Joyce was first brought to police attention following a series of actions that left 104.9 The Beat radio DJ Amy Olivares feeling afraid for her safety.

He was arrested in January 2019 after he was pulled over by police for driving past Olivares’ home multiple times while an officer was there.

Olivares told KCBD what started with flowers and coffee from a listener, quickly evolved to occasions where he sent her photos of her sleeping from her window.

“I had to call the cops because I heard movement in my home. I lived in a two-story townhome and I was asleep in the living room when I heard my patio sliding door close,” she said in a 2019 interview with KCBD.

According to the police report filed that night, Amy heard the suspect in her home. When she screamed, he ran down the stairs and out her front door.

He got away, but the report says police found a ladder leaning up against Amy’s patio and believe that’s how he got into her upstairs bedroom. Amy said she thought that would be the end of it, but she was wrong.

“I got text messages from him of pictures of me from my patio window looking in and I remember from the text messages him saying ‘now do I have your attention?’ then from him saying ‘I’m going to bring in the bigger guns,’” Olivares said. “He then sent me the same picture from the same angle, but now he’s inside my house while I’m asleep.”

According to the Police report, an officer met with Olivares to discuss her stalker. Joyce had tried to approach Olivares using two different personalities: “CJ”, via Snapchat and “James”, via text message. According to the report, it seems Joyce--acting as “CJ,”--would message her and bring her coffee at work, while Joyce--acting as “James,”--would break into her home.

While speaking with the officer, Joyce messaged Olivares multiple times about the police presence, fearing arrest.

Now believing that Joyce was watching the house, Olivares and the officer gave the appearance of leaving, keeping her car in the driveway to convince Joyce that she was home alone.

Joyce continued to message Olivares, stating he was close by but saw police cars moving in the area and did not want to stop. As officers were shifting locations, they spotted Joyce in his car passing by Olivares’ home. The report states that Joyce was stopped and arrested.

After being read his rights, Joyce told police he was driving around to calm down from a fight with his father. Police noted he had passed that area four times that day. They also noted Joyce’s address placed him living in Northwest Lubbock, several miles from where he was stopped.

While making the arrest, officers contacted Olivares and had her call “James,” and then call “CJ.” Joyce’s phone responded to both contacts.

Joyce is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

