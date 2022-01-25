Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man ID’d, sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy

A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 51-year-old man who has been charged with fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Monday that investigators have identified the accused shooter as Oscar Rosales.

Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon. Authorities allege Rosales got out of his vehicle, fired multiple shots at Galloway with some type of assault rifle and then got back in his car and drove away.  

Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales and authorities are offering a reward of $60,000 for information leading to his arrest.

