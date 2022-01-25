LEDCO CEO explains why 2 companies chose Longview for their facilities

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with LEDCO (Longview Economic Development Corp.) CEO, Wayne Mansfield, to get an update on two companies coming to Longview, Aviagen and Gap Inc.

Aviagen is a poultry breeding company that has closed on a property and is sorting out permits with LEDCO development services. Mansfield says they should be “moving some dirt here pretty soon”.

Construction for Gap Inc. is scheduled to be completed in August. Mansfield said LEDCO is working with Gap Inc. to have a job fair this summer.

Mansfield said the proximity of Longview to I-30, Dallas and Houston is important for the companies that ship to clients worldwide, as well as the port in Shreveport. He said building relationships with site consultants and being proactive by reaching out to companies that are expanding is a concerted effort at LEDCO to bring businesses to Longview.

