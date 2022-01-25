Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hemphill girl’s basketball forfeits final four games of season

Hemphill basketball (KTRE)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The Hemphill girl’s basketball season ended earlier than expected with the school deciding to forfeit their final four games of the season.

Hemphill Athletic Director Tod Stark said the decision was made due to injuries and lack of players. Central, Corrigan, Diboll and Huntington will all be awarded wins in the district standings.

