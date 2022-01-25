Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hazmat team responds to hydrochloric acid spill at Lubbock chemical facility

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue Hazmat team, along with EMS, responded to a hydrochloric acid spill Tuesday morning in East Lubbock.

Crews were called to Cotey Chemical Corporation near 44th and MLK just before 9:30 a.m.

According to the Lubbock Fire Department, the spill was contained and there was no further threat to the business or public.

The spill has been classified as accidental.

One person was taken to the hospital by EMS for minor injuries.

