Hallsville man sentenced to 5 years for online solicitation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man arrested after a multi-jurisdictional effort with other agencies, that had been working undercover for months to draw out individuals who were targeting children was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday as part of a plea agreement.

Jesse Mason pleaded guilty to all three counts in the 188th District Court. He was charged with online solicitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

237 days of time served will be applied to Mason’s sentence. He faces a life sentence if there is another offense.

Mason was one of four people arrested as part of the sting. The former mayor of Athens, James Montgomery, was also arrested as part of the operation.

