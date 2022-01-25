Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gladewater man killed in single vehicle crash Sunday morning

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A motorist was killed near Gladewater in a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, James Engeman, 42, of Gladewater, was traveling westbound on Farm to Market Road 1844 around 12:45 Sunday morning. Engeman apparently drifted off the roadway to the right, overcorrected to the left and crossed the eastbound lane continuing into the south barditch where the vehicle struck several trees. 

Engeman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

