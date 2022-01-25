ETN: U.S. House TX-8 candidate Taylor Whichard says get rid of CRT, illegal immigrants

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
U.S. House TX-8 candidate Taylor Whichard says get rid of CRT, illegal immigrants

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTRE) - Taylor Wichard, candidate for the US House for district 8, joined East Texas Now on Tuesday to share his campaign platforms.

Whichard is the Director of Public Works for the City of Willis, and says he knows what it takes to be a servant of the people. Whichard told KLTV that he is running on several platforms. They include school choice/education, getting rid of uncontrolled spending, and immigration.

Whichard said that in the schools he would like to abolish critical race theory and teach what he referred to as fact-based history, and go back to basics in education overall.

He said social spending is out of control, and he will work to correct that.

He said regarding immigration that he wants to finish building “Trump’s wall” on Texas soil. He said he also would like to get rid of all illegal immigrants and create a better system for immigrants to become US citizens.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

