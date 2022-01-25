Embry Health to open COVID-19 testing sites throughout Texas
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(KWTX) - Embry Health will add more COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state.
The company currently has five active testing sites open since February that have an 8,336 appointments from patients wanting to get tested in the past 30 days.
Current testing sites are in Arlington, Hillsboro, Nacogdoches, Houston and Orange.
The Texas sites to open in February include:
- Salado United Methodist Church, Salado
- First Methodist Church, Conroe
- San Elceario Church, El Paso
- Mount Olive Missionary Baptist, Fort Worth
- Vino Nuevo, El Paso
- Presbyterian Mo-Ranch Assembly, Hunt
- Life Vine Church, Livingston
- The Wesleyan, Georgetown
- Crossroads Church, Seguin
- First United Methodist Church, Glen Rose
- Central Christian Church, Texarkana
- Ovilla United Methodist Church, Red Oak
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.