Elton John postpones Dallas concerts

Elton John to Bring Farewell Tour to Charlotte in 2019
(tcw-wbtv)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Elton John has postponed two concerts after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The American Airlines Center announced the postponement on its website.

According to the announcement, John is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Rescheduled dates will be announced soon, according to the website. Fans should hold on to their tickets.

John was scheduled to perform in Dallas as part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Dallas on Jan. 25 and 26.

