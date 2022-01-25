Elton John postpones Dallas concerts

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Elton John has postponed two concerts after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The American Airlines Center announced the postponement on its website.

According to the announcement, John is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Rescheduled dates will be announced soon, according to the website. Fans should hold on to their tickets.

John was scheduled to perform in Dallas as part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Dallas on Jan. 25 and 26.

