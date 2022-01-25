Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crews extinguish fire in cars inside storage building in Longview

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire call about 4 pm at Whaley Street Storage in the 1500 block of Whaley Street.

According to the department, several storage units were burning when they arrived. They had to cut several garage doors open and found vehicles on fire.

They got the fire out in about fifteen minutes and stopped the it from spreading throughout the building. The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

