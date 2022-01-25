Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement

Chief: Baltimore firefighter in fiery home collapse in fair condition

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being pulled out of a collapsed building while battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant rowhome, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s fire chief says an injured firefighter is conscious and alert, one day after the collapse of a vacant rowhome on fire that killed three other firefighters.

The four firefighters became trapped early Monday in the partial collapse of the vacant three-story home as they battled the flames.

One firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene and two others at a hospital.

But crews pulled away debris to free EMT/Firefighter John McMaster, and he was initially reported in critical condition and on life support Monday night at Maryland Shock Trauma.

Fire Chief Niles Ford said at midday Tuesday that McMaster’s condition was now upgraded to fair.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

