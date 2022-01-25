Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Candidate for Texas House District 5 Dewey Collier explains his platform

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dewey Collier joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler to discuss why he is running for Texas House District 5.

Collier said “basically all the legislative priorities that are on the Republican platform” he supports.

Collier said he has issues with what’s happening in Texas schools with CRT (Critical Race Theory). He said the whole state and country is in turmoil right now.

