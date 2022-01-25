Aggies win National College Cornhole Team Championship

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (KBTX) - Representing Texas A&M, the four-man Aggie team of Logan Chamberlain, Brett Berg, Kyle Trejo, and Nathaniel Acevedo won the National College Cornhole Team Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on January 1, 2022.

In addition to the Team Championship, Kyle Trejo and Nathaniel Acevedo placed third in the doubles competition on 01/01/2022 and Logan Chamberlain placed fourth in the singles competition on 12/30/2021. Kyle, Nathaniel, and Logan all made it to ESPN2′s broadcast of the event.

These four young men did a terrific job representing Texas A&M and our community. Logan Chamberlain graduated from Bryan High in 2019, where he played basketball.

