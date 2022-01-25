Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ABC’s Dr. Jen Ashton discusses hope the pandemic is becoming an endemic

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler with an update on the coronavirus and the Omicron variant.

Ashton said physicians and epidemiologists are looking forward to the time when COVID-19 becomes an endemic like the flu rather than a pandemic. She said the flu “is around, it’s not disappearing, but we have learned to live with the virus with certain expectations.

Ashton said Omicron spread so fast that it did make a dent in the “herd immunity concept”. She said there are hopes we’re closer to a significant portion of the world population having some degree of immunity.

