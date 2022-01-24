Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening...
The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Chad Stark is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats.

It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Prosecutors did not identify which Georgia officials were allegedly threatened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday morning....
1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater
One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 322 in Rusk...
1 person dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on SH 322 in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities arrest 1 after argument in Overton escalates into shooting; 1 person injured
Multiple Rusk County fire departments have responded to a fire in the cafeteria building of the...
Multiple Rusk County fire departments respond to fire in old Gaston School cafeteria
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran
East Texas Now: Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran talks candidacy to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert
The pilot of a small plane and a paraglider died after a midair collision near Houston.
NTSB: Paraglider not on controller’s radar before collision
ARCHIVO - La sinagoga de la Congregación Beth Israel, el 16 de enero de 2022, en Colleyville,...
Texas hostages escaped synagogue as FBI SWAT team rushed in
Authorities say a driver shot and killed a Houston-area deputy during an early-morning traffic...
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing