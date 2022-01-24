Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was a beautiful day today with abundant sunshine and highs sitting comfortably around the 60 degree mark. Skies will remain mostly clear for a portion of the night tonight, but clouds will begin to increase after midnight tomorrow morning. Rain finally returns on Monday as a potent upper-level disturbance tracks through Texas, bringing widespread showers to our area on and off throughout the day, with the best coverage south of I-20. Rain ends early on Tuesday as our next cold front quickly moves through East Texas, dropping morning lows back to near freezing on Wednesday and Thursday. Folks, we are dry, dry, dry out here for most of the area so Monday’s rain chances are so very much needed. Y’all cross your fingers and do your rain dance and hopefully most of the area will at least see a good soaking shower or two during the day. There is the potential for a second disturbance to arrive Friday which would help drive rainfall totals up further, although not by much. We’ll keep an eye on this secondary set up and will let you know if anything changes.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.