Shed behind Tyler home destroyed by early morning fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A shed caught fire Monday morning behind a home in Tyler.

The fire happened in the 400 block of S. Peach Avenue in Tyler. The home owners and tenants said a shed in the back of the house caught fire after a heater was left on.

The home owners said the shed burned down, but there was no damage to the actual home. They said there were no injures.

