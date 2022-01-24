Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shed behind Tyler home destroyed by early morning fire

By Erin Wides and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A shed caught fire Monday morning behind a home in Tyler.

The fire happened in the 400 block of S. Peach Avenue in Tyler. The home owners and tenants said a shed in the back of the house caught fire after a heater was left on.

The home owners said the shed burned down, but there was no damage to the actual home. They said there were no injures.

