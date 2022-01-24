Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Person hospitalized after Saturday fire at Longview apartment complex

Longview apartment complex
Longview apartment complex((Source: Longview Fire Department))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex Saturday.

According to the department, on Jan. 22 at approximately 7:36 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to 717 S. Green St. for a reported structure fire at an apartment complex.

When units arrived they found a bottom floor apartment on fire with civilians attempting to rescue the lone tenant. Fire units on scene were able to rescue the victim and transport the victim to the hospital with reported smoke inhalation and burns to the face and hands.

The department said the fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes and was estimated to have done approximately $20,000 in damage. There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

