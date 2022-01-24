Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian fatally struck by deputy’s vehicle in Cherokee County

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy’s vehicle Sunday night.

According to a report by the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred in the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 346 at 11:57 p.m. Sunday. Tony Boswell, 43, of Bullard, was walking on the edge of the road and was killed after being struck by the deputy’s vehicle as they were traveling southbound. The deputy notified EMS and began performing live-saving measures as responders were dispatched to the scene.

Boswell was transported to the emergency room at UT Health - Tyler where he was pronounced dead.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave as an internal investigation is completed.

