NTSB: Paraglider not on controller’s radar before collision

The pilot of a small plane and a paraglider died after a midair collision near Houston.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FULSHEAR, Texas (AP) - Federal investigators say an air traffic controller’s radar display didn’t show the location and altitude of a paraglider when a small plane was placed on a collision course with it near Houston last month.

In a preliminary report Friday, National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the powered paraglider lacked a transponder or other tracking equipment when hit by the single-engine plane.

That meant the controller was unaware of placing the Cessna pilot on a collision course, resulting in a Dec. 21 crash that killed both pilots.

