Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a woman from Nacogdoches died after a crash in Rusk County early Sunday.

According to DPS, at approximately 1:13 a.m. Sunday, a 2021 Chevrolet Trail Blazer was traveling south on SH-322. approximately nine miles northeast of Henderson.

DPS said the preliminary investigation showed the vehicle, driven by Gabriela F. Bozeman, 43, drove off the west side of the highway. The driver overcorrected, struck a tree, and the vehicle rolled ejecting the driver.

DPS reports Judge Jackie Risinger pronounced Bozeman dead at the scene.

