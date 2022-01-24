Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

On the move: Jake Griedl leaving Marshall after three seasons

Marshall Mavericks
Marshall Mavericks(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall is looking for a new athletic director and head football coach after Jake Griedl accepted the same job at Bastrop.

Griedl finished his time at Marshall with a 20-13 record. The Mavericks made it to the playoff twice under Griedl’s time as head coach. He was an assistant for the district the two seasons prior to taking over the role as head coach.

Griedl will take over a Bastrop team that went 4-7, losing in the 5A D2 Bi-District round.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday morning....
1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater
One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 322 in Rusk...
1 person dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on SH 322 in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities arrest 1 after argument in Overton escalates into shooting; 1 person injured
Multiple Rusk County fire departments have responded to a fire in the cafeteria building of the...
Multiple Rusk County fire departments respond to fire in old Gaston School cafeteria
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

East Texans still on road to Super Bowl after wild Divisional round weekend
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
Baylor head coach Nicki Collen directs her team during an NCAA college basketball game against...
No. 15 Baylor upsets No. 7 Iowa State in dominant fashion
Retired NBA player and Gonzaga alumnus John Stockton, center, looks on before an NCAA college...
Gonzaga suspends John Stockton’s season tickets over mask rule