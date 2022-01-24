Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies today with a high chance for showers and thundershowers. Rain chances are best/increase to the south, with as much as half an inch possible for the luckiest folks. Activity should come to an end this evening/tonight, with a few sprinkles possible early tomorrow morning. Temps today and tomorrow will peak in the 50s, and lows tomorrow morning will be in the 40s. The clouds tonight should keep temperatures “warm” for tomorrow, but as skies clear and we remain cloud free overnight Tuesday, temperatures will be able to drop back into the 20s and 30s for Wednesday morning. Highs that day may only reach the upper 40s. For the second half of the week there is some uncertainty in the forecast. Some of our guidance suggests rain for Thursday and Friday, and some keeps us dry. While we wait for more data, I’m going to keep us dry for the end of the work week; however, don’t be surprised if we end up adding rain to the forecast. The weekend looks like another nice one, temps in the 60s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, and a low chance for rain on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday morning....
1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater
One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 322 in Rusk...
1 person dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on SH 322 in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities arrest 1 after argument in Overton escalates into shooting; 1 person injured
Multiple Rusk County fire departments have responded to a fire in the cafeteria building of the...
Multiple Rusk County fire departments respond to fire in old Gaston School cafeteria
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 1-24-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Rain likely today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-24-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-24-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-24-22