Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies today with a high chance for showers and thundershowers. Rain chances are best/increase to the south, with as much as half an inch possible for the luckiest folks. Activity should come to an end this evening/tonight, with a few sprinkles possible early tomorrow morning. Temps today and tomorrow will peak in the 50s, and lows tomorrow morning will be in the 40s. The clouds tonight should keep temperatures “warm” for tomorrow, but as skies clear and we remain cloud free overnight Tuesday, temperatures will be able to drop back into the 20s and 30s for Wednesday morning. Highs that day may only reach the upper 40s. For the second half of the week there is some uncertainty in the forecast. Some of our guidance suggests rain for Thursday and Friday, and some keeps us dry. While we wait for more data, I’m going to keep us dry for the end of the work week; however, don’t be surprised if we end up adding rain to the forecast. The weekend looks like another nice one, temps in the 60s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, and a low chance for rain on Sunday.

