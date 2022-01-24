Iro Omere U.S. Rep. District 4 candidate explains her vision for Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Rep. District 4 candidate, Iro Omere, joined East Texas Now to discuss her plans as to how she would represent the district.

Omere, a Democrat, said other representatives have voted against legislation that would have brought needed services to Texas.

Her plan is to expand healthcare, allowing for hiring more medical professionals. Omere said she wants to expand education to prepare students for jobs. She also wants adequate infrastructure brought to Texas and the jobs that come with that.

