Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Feds, Texas deputies recover $350k in meth hidden inside PS5 box

Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Bexar County Sheriff's Office(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies seized nearly 15 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a Playstation 5 box at a San Antonio McDonald’s.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and the San Antonio Police Department worked in a joint operation on January 23 at the McDonald’s parking lot in the 3800 block of E. Loop 1604 N.

During the investigation, a cardboard PS5 box was found in the suspect’s vehicle and it contained seven kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, authorities said.

Deputies arrested Cristhian Lazo Galindo, 32, and transported him to the Bexar County Jail pending transfer to federal custody.

Galindo will be charged federally within the Western District of Texas for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine seized is estimated to be worth $350,000.00.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday morning....
1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater
One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 322 in Rusk...
1 person dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on SH 322 in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities arrest 1 after argument in Overton escalates into shooting; 1 person injured
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home

Latest News

Sansom and his team studied over 1,100 people from the greater Houston area and their responses...
Texas A&M study finds repeated exposure to disasters negatively impacts mental health
Chairished Blessings, the February 11 fundraiser for Love In The Name of Christ in Nacogdoches...
Chairished Blessings fundraiser helps those who have fallen on hard times
The State is trying to help with the shortage of school bus driver problem .
DPS waiver for CDLs to assist with bus driver shortages sparking interest
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler ISD students recognized during board meeting for helping bus driver having health emergency
Tyler ISD students who helped save bus driver having medical emergency recognized at school...
Tyler ISD students recognized for saving bus driver having health emergency