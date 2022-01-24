Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds and scattered areas of light rain through this evening. Rain should end for all of East Texas around Midnight tonight as a cold front approaches and moves through East Texas. Not a lot of cold air with this cold front, but for a few mornings, Wednesday and Thursday, Low Temperatures are expected to be near or slightly below freezing for a few hours. Nothing like this last cold front for sure. Below Normal Temperatures through Friday are expected, then afternoon highs starting on Sunday should be near to slightly above normal. Lows should stay below normal until Monday of next week...and for tomorrow morning as well. Rain chances after this evening will be very low to non-existent. A few showers will be possible next Sunday and Monday morning, but those chances are very low. So, all-in-all, a very quiet weather pattern for the next 7 days, Have a nice Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday morning....
1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater
One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 322 in Rusk...
1 person dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on SH 322 in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities arrest 1 after argument in Overton escalates into shooting; 1 person injured
Multiple Rusk County fire departments have responded to a fire in the cafeteria building of the...
Multiple Rusk County fire departments respond to fire in old Gaston School cafeteria
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Showers through this evening, ending after midnight. Decreasing Clouds on Tue behind a cold...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 1-24-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 1-24-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Rain likely today