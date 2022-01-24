Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Stephen Kocen talks challenges of running as a Democrat in East Texas

By Jeremy Butler
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With Louie Gohmert resigning his U.S. House seat to run for Texas Attorney General, the race is on to fill it. Democrat Stephen Kocen talks to East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about what he brings to the table as he vies for a spot on the November ballot. He said one of his main motivations in running for the seat is his disgust “by what happened on Jan. 6 in Washington.”

