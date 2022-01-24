Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Now: Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran talks candidacy to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert

By Jeremy Butler
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As Louie Gohmert announced he would vacate his long-held TX-1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives with aspirations of ousting Ken Paxton as Texas’s attorney general, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran was one of the first to throw his hat into the ring as a hopeful replacement. Moran spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler Monday morning about a range of topics including how being a judge has prepared him for federal governance and why he decided to skip being a representative on the state level and aimed straight for the United States congress.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday morning....
1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater
One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 322 in Rusk...
1 person dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on SH 322 in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities arrest 1 after argument in Overton escalates into shooting; 1 person injured
Multiple Rusk County fire departments have responded to a fire in the cafeteria building of the...
Multiple Rusk County fire departments respond to fire in old Gaston School cafeteria
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran
ETN: MORAN - VOD - clipped version
Pedestrian fatally struck by deputy’s vehicle in Cherokee County
Shed behind Tyler home destroyed in fire.
Shed behind Tyler home destroyed by early morning fire
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight