Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing

Authorities say a driver shot and killed a Houston-area deputy during an early-morning traffic...
Authorities say a driver shot and killed a Houston-area deputy during an early-morning traffic stop and then got back in his vehicle and drove off.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a driver shot and killed a Houston-area deputy during an early-morning traffic stop and then got back in his vehicle and drove off.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway. Houston police are handling the investigation. Police Chief Troy Finner says witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy before driving off.

He’s still at large. Heap says Galloway had been with the constable’s office for more than 12 years and had mentored and trained numerous younger officers.

He is survived by a daughter and sister.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

